AB de Villiers has dismissed suggestions he might be about to retire from Test cricket

AB de Villiers insists he has no intention of retiring from Test cricket, but admits he will need to manage his workload with his main priority now to try and help South Africa win the 2019 World Cup. De Villiers has not played a Test match for almost a year while his most recent one-day international appearance for South Africa was last June, with the Proteas superstar having been sidelined by an elbow injury.

