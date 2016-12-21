3 released in Dakota Access pipeline stadium protest
Three people who were arrested after Dakota Access pipeline protesters rappelled from the roof of the Minnesota Vikings' stadium to unfurl a banner were released from jail Monday with charges pending. The Vikings' season finale against the Chicago Bears was not interrupted by the protest Sunday, but eight rows of fans seated below the banner at U.S. Bank Stadium were cleared as a precaution.
