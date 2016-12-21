WNBA players were near site of Istanb...

WNBA players were near site of Istanbul attack, coach says

9 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

A handful of WNBA players, including Essence Carson, Chelsea Gray and Jantel Lavender of the Los Angeles Sparks, were next door to a deadly shooting in a nightclub in Istanbul early Sunday morning. Sparks coach Brian Agler confirmed to The Associated Press that Carson had texted him that the three players were OK.

