Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwolves 112-100
Russell Westbrook often has taken over as a scorer in the second half when his team has needed scoring punch. This time, he pushed his Oklahoma City Thunder over the top as a facilitator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Trojan
|32,676
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|12 hr
|Orange God
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|Bella
|2,116
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|20 hr
|Orange God
|6
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|22 hr
|sarinweb
|142
|Raiders legends revel in return to relevance
|Sun
|Go Blue Forever
|168
|Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stu...
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC