Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino demands win at Watford on New Year's Day

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted losing any further ground to Chelsea could cost Tottenham any chance of a Premier League title fight. Spurs face Watford at Vicarage Road on New Year's Day, with manager Pochettino challenging his squad not to slip further behind in the Premier League shake-up.

