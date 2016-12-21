Tom Latham finds form as New Zealand beat Bangladesh
Tom Latham's century led New Zealand to a 77-run win over Bangladesh in the first one-day international against Bangladesh. The opener hit 137 at Christchurch, his best ODI score, as the Black Caps piled up 341 for seven in their 50 overs.
