Tom Latham finds form as New Zealand beat Bangladesh

Tom Latham's century led New Zealand to a 77-run win over Bangladesh in the first one-day international against Bangladesh. The opener hit 137 at Christchurch, his best ODI score, as the Black Caps piled up 341 for seven in their 50 overs.

