Todd Bowles out of hospital, back with Jets for game vs. Patriots
After a medical scare, Todd Bowles will be coaching the New York Jets when they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Jets head coach was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness Friday and didn't travel with the team, leaving his status for their Christmas Eve showdown with the Patriots in doubt.
