Stuart Broad has signed a new three-year contract at Nottinghamshire
The 30-year-old joined Notts from Leicestershire ahead of the 2008 season but has made only 22 first-class appearances for the county due to international commitments. Broad's tally of 368 Test wickets - from 102 matches - puts him third on England's all-time list, while he has also contributed to four Ashes victories and won the ICC World T20 in 2009.
