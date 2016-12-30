Steph Curry sneakers raise $45,201 for Oakland fire victims
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has raised $45,201 for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers. The Warriors said Friday that the shoes Curry wore against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15 were auctioned off to an anonymous bidder for $30,101.
