South Africa's Faf du Plessis loses appeal against charge of ball-tampering

Wednesday Read more: Evening Times

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has lost his appeal against a charge of ball-tampering in a recent Test against Australia, the International Cricket Council has announced. The 32-year-old was last month fined his full match fee and given three demerit points following an incident in day four of the second Test in Hobart in which he was found guilty of applying an artificial substance - saliva produced by sucking a mint - to the ball.

Chicago, IL

