Sir Bradley Wiggins reaches the 'end of the road' after golden cycling career
Wiggins bows out as the proud owner of eight Olympic medals - a national record that includes five golds - and became the first Briton to win the Tour de France when he claimed the yellow jersey in 2012. The 36-year-old posted a valedictory statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, accompanying a picture of his collected race jerseys, medals and trophies.
