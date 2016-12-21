Sir Bradley Wiggins reaches the 'end ...

Sir Bradley Wiggins reaches the 'end of the road' after golden cycling career

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

Wiggins bows out as the proud owner of eight Olympic medals - a national record that includes five golds - and became the first Briton to win the Tour de France when he claimed the yellow jersey in 2012. The 36-year-old posted a valedictory statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, accompanying a picture of his collected race jerseys, medals and trophies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Anonymous 32,684
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... 17 hr HombreMan 1
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... 18 hr MrTinkertrain24 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... 19 hr johnnyj 1
News Wisconsin Increasing Some Drunk Driving Penalti... Wed Spotted Girl 2
Mushfiqur ruled out with hamstring injury Wed hemraj 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Tue Manic bitch hehehe 8
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,651

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC