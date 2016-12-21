Sir Bradley Wiggins ends glorious car...

Sir Bradley Wiggins ends glorious career but questions remain over 2011 package

Read more: Salisbury Journal

Sir Bradley Wiggins hopes his achievements can inspire the next generation of cyclists but the announcement of his retirement on Wednesday did nothing to end questions about a package delivered to him at the end of a race in France in 2011. The 36-year-old brought the curtain down on one of the most remarkable careers in British sporting history when he posted a statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, accompanying a picture of his collected race jerseys, medals and trophies.

