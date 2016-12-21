Seattle's Michael Bennett reaches 3-y...

Seattle's Michael Bennett reaches 3-year contract extension

Michael Bennett and the Seattle Seahawks reached agreement on a three-year contract extension on Friday that will keep the defensive end under contract through the 2020 season. Bennett's agent Doug Hendrickson told The Associated Press that discussions about the extension started six months ago and finally reached their conclusion just before the end of the regular season.

