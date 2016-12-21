Russian officials have admitted to a far-reaching doping operation
Russian officials have for the first time admitted the existence of a far-reaching doping operation which took place over several years and has tainted some of the world's most prestigious competitions. In interviews with the New York Times, officials did not dispute accounts of the program which has rocked the Olympic movement, although they denied the scheme was state-sponsored.
