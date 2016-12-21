Russell Westbrook ejected as Oklahoma City Thunder suffer Memphis Grizzlies loss

Russell Westbrook made headlines for the wrong reasons on Thursday night as he was ejected in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 114-80 drubbing at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. Westbrook recorded his 15th triple-double of a remarkable season in his last outing against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, but two days later he was tossed midway through the third period after two quick technical fouls.

