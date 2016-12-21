Philly Triumphs: Eagles soar over Giants in 24-19 victory
Malcolm Jenkins had the second two-interception game of his eight-year career, returning one for a touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles snapped a five-game slide by beating the Giants 24-19 on Thursday night. The loss handed Dallas the NFC East title - and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.
