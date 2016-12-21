Petra Kvitova: Tennis star injured in...

Petra Kvitova: Tennis star injured in robbery in her apartment

Tuesday Dec 20

And on a sunny day in the charming Czech city of Prostejov, this is where Petra Kvitova was gearing up for her title defense at Wimbledon -- the tournament that shot her to stardom as a shy 21-year-old when she won it for the first time in 2011. -- Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says she is "shaken, but fortunate to be alive" after being badly injured by a knife-wielding robber in her apartment Tuesday.

