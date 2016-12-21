Peterborough see off Notts County to set up FA Cup glamour tie against Chelsea
Peterborough United will travel to Premier League leaders Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup after beating Notts County 2-0 in their replay at the ABAX Stadium. Like the first match between these sides, Posh raced into an early 2-0 lead - this time through Gwion Edwards and Paul Taylor - but this time they held on to their advantage.
