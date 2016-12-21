Peterborough see off Notts County to ...

Peterborough see off Notts County to set up FA Cup glamour tie against Chelsea

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Halstead Gazette

Peterborough United will travel to Premier League leaders Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup after beating Notts County 2-0 in their replay at the ABAX Stadium. Like the first match between these sides, Posh raced into an early 2-0 lead - this time through Gwion Edwards and Paul Taylor - but this time they held on to their advantage.

