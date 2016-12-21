Pat Symonds stepping down as Williams chief technical officer
Williams have announced that chief technical officer Pat Symonds is to step down from his role - with rumours persisting Paddy Lowe of Mercedes is set to fill the void. The 63-year-old, who had a storied history in Formula One, arrived at Williams from Virgin Racing in the middle of the 2013 season, helping the team to third in the constructors championship in his first full year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|58 min
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Watauga County has mini-football reunion at Shr...
|2 hr
|Dennis L Guthrie
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|5 hr
|Manic bitch
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,665
|Seattle Mariners: Best Pitching Options for 2017
|8 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|The OA - Netflix
|21 hr
|Craigstutzman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC