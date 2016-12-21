Pat Symonds stepping down as Williams chief technical officer

Williams have announced that chief technical officer Pat Symonds is to step down from his role - with rumours persisting Paddy Lowe of Mercedes is set to fill the void. The 63-year-old, who had a storied history in Formula One, arrived at Williams from Virgin Racing in the middle of the 2013 season, helping the team to third in the constructors championship in his first full year.

