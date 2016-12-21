Oscar leaving Chelsea for Chinese Super League Shanghai SIPG
The 25-year-old will join the Chinese Super League side at the beginning of the January transfer window after four-and-a-half years with the Blues. During that time the Brazil international has won the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup but, more recently, he has found his chances limited under new boss Antonio Conte.
