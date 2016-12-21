Olympic canoe champion Larry Cain carves niche in paddleboard racing
The gold and silver medallist in sprint canoe in the 1984 Summer Games continues to win, and beat paddlers younger than him, in the burgeoning sport of stand-up paddleboard racing. Cain's prowess with a paddle combined with his 18 years of teaching high school phys-ed gave him the skill set to capitalize on a trend.
