Olivier Giroud, pictured right, scored the only goal as Arsenal beat West Brom on Boxing Day

Olivier Giroud insists he is happy at Arsenal despite his lack of game time this season - although he also revealed he has not yet signed a new contract. The France striker has been used sparingly by Arsene Wenger so far in the current campaign, but he celebrated his first Premier League start of the season by scoring the only goal in the Gunners' 1-0 Boxing Day win over West Brom.

