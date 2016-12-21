Nylander two goals, assist lifts unbeaten Sweden 3-1 over winless Finland
Alexander Nylander had two goals and an assist to lift Sweden to a 3-1 victory over winless Finland on Thursday night at the world junior hockey championship. Lias Andersson also scored for Sweden , which ends preliminary round play Saturday against the Czech Republic .
