NHL: Blue Jackets beat Bruins for 13th straight victory

Columbus, Ohio a Nick Foligno scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky had 37 saves and the NHL-leading Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 13 games. Scott Hartnell, Seth Jones and Matt Calvert scored to put the burgeoning Blue Jackets up 3-0 in the first period, but they were outplayed from there by the more aggressive Bruins.

