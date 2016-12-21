Morgan Schneiderlin has played just eight times for Manchester United this season
West Brom boss Tony Pulis refused to discuss the Baggies' bid for Morgan Schneiderlin but confirmed they have made offers for several players. Albion have tabled a club-record bid for Manchester United midfielder Schneiderlin, which Press Association Sport understands to be worth around A 18million.
