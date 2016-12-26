Mkhitaryan scores stunning goal as United beats Sunderland

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. MANCHESTER, England - Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored an acrobatic back flick to wrap up Manchester United's 3-1 win over Sunderland in the English Premier League on Saturday, ensuring a miserable return to Old Trafford for former United manager David Moyes.

