Mark Nicholas in 'good spirits' after being taken to hospital

Former Hampshire batsman Mark Nicholas is in "good spirits" after being taken to hospital after suffering abdominal pain while broadcasting in Australia. Nicholas, who captained Hampshire to four one-day trophies and also led England A during his 18-year playing career, was working for Channel Nine at Australia's Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at the MCG when he was taken ill just after lunch.

