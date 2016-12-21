Manchester United manager Jose Mourin...

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels bad for not giving fringe players a chance.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Romsey Advertiser

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits he has "bad feelings" about failing to give some members of his squad a fair chance to prove themselves to him. A number of players, such as Memphis Depay and Ashley Young, have found themselves with restricted pitch time so far this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... 55 min Spotted Girl 1
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... 1 hr former democrat 1
News Watauga County has mini-football reunion at Shr... 2 hr Dennis L Guthrie 1
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... 5 hr Manic bitch 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Chosen Traveler 32,665
News Seattle Mariners: Best Pitching Options for 2017 8 hr johnnyj 1
News The OA - Netflix 21 hr Craigstutzman 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC