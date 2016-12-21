Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola...

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits anything can happen at Hull

Pep Guardiola acknowledges Manchester City have tightened up defensively in their last two games - but claims anything could still happen at Hull on Boxing Day. City emerged from a bad spell by keeping a first clean sheet in nine attempts in a victory over Watford earlier this month and followed up by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 last week.

