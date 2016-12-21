Man who tried to burgle Wayne Rooney'...

Man who tried to burgle Wayne Rooney's house during testimonial to be sentenced

An ex-serviceman who tried to burgle Wayne Rooney's mansion as the footballer played in his club testimonial match will be sentenced later today. Robert McNamara, 24, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, has admitted attempting to enter as a trespasser, the striker's family home in Prestbury, Cheshire, with intent to steal last August 3. The alarm at the Manchester United and England star's A 6 million property was reportedly triggered at about 9pm and police descended to carry out a full search of the area.

