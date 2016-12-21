Lovren hails Liverpool's new-found de...

Lovren hails Liverpool's new-found defensive solidity as key to title charge

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Bury Times

Defender Dejan Lovren hailed another way of winning for Liverpool as they kept their title ambitions on track with victory in the 227th Merseyside derby. Sadio Mane's late goal midway through eight minutes of added time at Goodison Park secured a 1-0 win which ensured the gap to leaders Chelsea remained at six points.

