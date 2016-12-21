Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp envies Chelsea injury record but eyes Reds title run
Jurgen Klopp believes leaders Chelsea must be the luckiest side among the Premier League title contenders after keeping Eden Hazard and Diego Costa free from serious injury this season. Liverpool manager Klopp wonders whether his side could have been in a similar position had he had Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge always fit.
