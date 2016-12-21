Labanc scores 2nd goal in OT, lifts Sharks over Oilers 3-2
Kevin Labanc scored his second goal of the game 3:24 into overtime and the San Jose Sharks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Friday night for their sixth victory in seven games. Joe Pavelski also scored to send the Sharks into the Christmas break in first place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the second-place Oilers.
