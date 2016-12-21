Keaton Jennings affected by barbs over South African background

Keaton Jennings enjoyed a breakthrough season with Durham which led to his call-up midway through England's tour of India England batsman Keaton Jennings admits the social media barbs relating to his South African background had an impact on him, but he insists he is no cricket mercenary and that the United Kingdom is his home. Jennings was born and raised in South Africa and captained the under-19 team, but became eligible to represent England earlier this year after committing himself to serving a four-year residency period.

