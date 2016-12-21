Judy Murray delighted to serve up Onl...

Judy Murray delighted to serve up Only An Excuse? cameo role

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Tennis coach Judy Murray has admitted she "jumped at the chance" of a cameo role in BBC Scotland's long-running new year comedy sketch show. The sketch will feature former Celtic and West Ham footballer Frank "Macca" McAvennie - as played by comedian Jonathan Watson - joining Judy Murray's drive to get more people involved in tennis at grassroots level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... 3 hr Orange God 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Anonymous 32,672
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 5 hr sarinweb 142
News Raiders legends revel in return to relevance 8 hr Go Blue Forever 168
News Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stu... 22 hr Go Blue Forever 1
hassen 23 hr hassen benhassen 3
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Sat Manic bitch 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,720

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC