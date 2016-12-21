Juan Martin del Potro set to miss Aus...

Juan Martin del Potro set to miss Australian Open due to fitness concerns

Juan Martin del Potro will miss the opening part of the 2017 season including the Australian Open because of concerns over his fitness. The 28-year-old 2009 US Open winner has been beset by injury concerns in recent years after several rounds of surgery on a wrist problem but he enjoyed a stellar comeback in the latter part of 2016, winning the silver medal at the Olympics and then leading Argentina to a maiden Davis Cup triumph in November.

