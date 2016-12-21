Jose Mourinho thinks Memphis Depay will leave Manchester United in January
Jose Mourinho has been reluctant to give Memphis Depay the chance to resurrect his Manchester United career because he is expecting him to leave in January. The 22-year-old midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015 after finishing the previous season as the top scorer in the Eredivisie but, despite a reunion with his former national manager Louis van Gaal, Depay failed to nail down a regular spot and has fallen even further down the pecking order under Mourinho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Brew In
|32,690
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|Samuel
|2,117
|What to watch for: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota ...
|13 hr
|Frank Flatus
|23
|Raiders legends revel in return to relevance
|13 hr
|Franklin Pharts
|171
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|14 hr
|Franklin Pharts
|145
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|15 hr
|Spotted Girl
|5
|The good, bad and weird of the NFL season
|Thu
|Kasick of Pancakes
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC