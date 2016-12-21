Jose Mourinho thinks Memphis Depay will leave Manchester United in January

Jose Mourinho has been reluctant to give Memphis Depay the chance to resurrect his Manchester United career because he is expecting him to leave in January. The 22-year-old midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015 after finishing the previous season as the top scorer in the Eredivisie but, despite a reunion with his former national manager Louis van Gaal, Depay failed to nail down a regular spot and has fallen even further down the pecking order under Mourinho.

