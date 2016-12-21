Jessica Ennis-Hill 'truly honoured' by damehood
London 2012 heptathlon champion Ennis-Hill, who returned to compete at Rio 2016 after becoming a mother, is recognised for her services to athletics. The 30-year-old from Sheffield added silver in Rio to her gold at London, and was already a CBE.
