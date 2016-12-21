James McClean staying with West Brom through to 2019
Albion have confirmed the 27-year-old has agreed an improved contract, which also includes an option for another year at The Hawthorns. He joined the Baggies from Wigan in 2015 and boss Tony Pulis believes the Republic of Ireland international has been a bargain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What to watch for: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota ...
|1 hr
|Frank Flatus
|23
|Raiders legends revel in return to relevance
|1 hr
|Franklin Pharts
|171
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|1 hr
|Franklin Pharts
|145
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|5
|The good, bad and weird of the NFL season
|18 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Trojan
|32,689
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Thu
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC