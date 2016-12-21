James McClean staying with West Brom ...

James McClean staying with West Brom through to 2019

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Albion have confirmed the 27-year-old has agreed an improved contract, which also includes an option for another year at The Hawthorns. He joined the Baggies from Wigan in 2015 and boss Tony Pulis believes the Republic of Ireland international has been a bargain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What to watch for: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota ... 1 hr Frank Flatus 23
News Raiders legends revel in return to relevance 1 hr Franklin Pharts 171
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 1 hr Franklin Pharts 145
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... 3 hr Spotted Girl 5
News The good, bad and weird of the NFL season 18 hr Kasick of Pancakes 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 hr Trojan 32,689
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Thu MrTinkertrain24 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,406

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC