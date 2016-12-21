Ivanovic's cryptic tweet fuels retire...

Ivanovic's cryptic tweet fuels retirement rumours

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

The former world number one posted a cryptic message on Twitter, saying: "My dear fans & supporters. Pls tune in to my Facebook page tomorrow at 6pm UK time, where I'll be sharing something important with you live."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiders legends revel in return to relevance 1 hr RAIDER MISTERIO OG 170
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 32,677
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... 4 hr shabbyshoes 1
James Rodriguez wonÂ’t leave Real Madrid in January 9 hr subham 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 10 hr gardeshkar 144
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... 11 hr Mr HuHU 2
News SLIDESHOW: GA 2-legged Chihuahua featured in la... 12 hr Will Dockery 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,443

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC