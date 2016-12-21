Ivanovic's cryptic tweet fuels retirement rumours
The former world number one posted a cryptic message on Twitter, saying: "My dear fans & supporters. Pls tune in to my Facebook page tomorrow at 6pm UK time, where I'll be sharing something important with you live."
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiders legends revel in return to relevance
|1 hr
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|170
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,677
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|4 hr
|shabbyshoes
|1
|James Rodriguez wonÂ’t leave Real Madrid in January
|9 hr
|subham
|1
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|10 hr
|gardeshkar
|144
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|11 hr
|Mr HuHU
|2
|SLIDESHOW: GA 2-legged Chihuahua featured in la...
|12 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC