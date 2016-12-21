Injury blow for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could be out of action for eight weeks after damaging his knee at Manchester United, manager David Moyes has confirmed. However, news of the 22-year-old's lay-off was tempered by the revelation that he has not ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury which would have ended his season.
