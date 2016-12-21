Hatton: I tried to kill myself several times
Ricky Hatton: 'I used to go to the pub, come back, take the knife out and sit there in the dark crying hysterically.' Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has revealed he tried to kill himself several times during his battle with depression.
