Goalkeeper Michel Vorm has extended his stay at Tottenham until 2018
The Holland international joined from Swansea in July 2014 and has made 26 appearances for Spurs, where he has been understudy to France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The 33-year-old Vorm, who previously played for Utrecht, has won 15 caps for Holland and was a member of their 2010 and 2014 World Cup squads.
