Franks' field goal seals Dolphins' 34-31 OT win over Bills
Jay Ajayi ran for 206 yards and broke loose for a 57-yarder in overtime to set up Andrew Franks' 27-yard field goal with 47 seconds left to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. In winning for the ninth time in 10 games, the Dolphins inched closer to their first playoff berth since 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|3 hr
|Orange God
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|5 hr
|sarinweb
|142
|Raiders legends revel in return to relevance
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|168
|Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stu...
|22 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|hassen
|23 hr
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Sat
|Manic bitch
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC