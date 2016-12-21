Franks' field goal seals Dolphins' 34-31 OT win over Bills

Jay Ajayi ran for 206 yards and broke loose for a 57-yarder in overtime to set up Andrew Franks' 27-yard field goal with 47 seconds left to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. In winning for the ninth time in 10 games, the Dolphins inched closer to their first playoff berth since 2008.

