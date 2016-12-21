Frank Lampard, right, hopes to be reunited with John Terry, left, at Chelsea
Frank Lampard says he would love to return to Chelsea as a player, although the former England midfielder plans to spend plenty of time at Stamford Bridge even if he is not offered a deal. The Blues' all-time leading goalscorer is considering his options after his contract expired with MLS side New York City.
