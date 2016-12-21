Frank Lampard, right, hopes to be reu...

Frank Lampard, right, hopes to be reunited with John Terry, left, at Chelsea

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Andover Advertiser

Frank Lampard says he would love to return to Chelsea as a player, although the former England midfielder plans to spend plenty of time at Stamford Bridge even if he is not offered a deal. The Blues' all-time leading goalscorer is considering his options after his contract expired with MLS side New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... 3 hr Orange God 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Anonymous 32,672
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 5 hr sarinweb 142
News Raiders legends revel in return to relevance 8 hr Go Blue Forever 168
News Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stu... 22 hr Go Blue Forever 1
hassen 23 hr hassen benhassen 3
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Sat Manic bitch 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,718

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC