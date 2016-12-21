Four Russian skeleton athletes have been suspended pending a Sochi doping investigation
Four Russian skeleton athletes have been provisionally suspended pending investigations into alleged anti-doping violations at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation has announced. Earlier this month the IBSF stripped Sochi of the hosting rights to next year's World Skeleton and Bobsleigh Championships after further damning evidence of state-sponsored doping in the second part of a report by Richard McLaren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|7 min
|Spotted Girl
|5
|The good, bad and weird of the NFL season
|15 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|Trojan
|32,689
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|23 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Wed
|HombreMan
|1
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Wed
|johnnyj
|1
|Wisconsin Increasing Some Drunk Driving Penalti...
|Wed
|Spotted Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC