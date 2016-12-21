Four Russian skeleton athletes have been suspended pending a Sochi doping investigation

Four Russian skeleton athletes have been provisionally suspended pending investigations into alleged anti-doping violations at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation has announced. Earlier this month the IBSF stripped Sochi of the hosting rights to next year's World Skeleton and Bobsleigh Championships after further damning evidence of state-sponsored doping in the second part of a report by Richard McLaren.

