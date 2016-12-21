Former Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie will be an assistant with the Australian T20 side
Jason Gillespie will join the Australia coaching staff as an assistant for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia has announced. The former Yorkshire coach, now with the Adelaide Strikers of the Big Bash League, will work alongside Justin Langer who will serve as the head coach.
