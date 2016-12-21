Former South Africa batsman Alviro Pe...

Former South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen banned from cricket for two years

Former South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen has been banned for two years after admitting attempting to cover up a match-fixing scandal. Cricket South Africa withdrew charges of match fixing against Petersen, but the 36-year-old has admitted 13 charges relating to the investigation that saw ex-Proteas player Gulam Bodi banned for 20 years.

Chicago, IL

