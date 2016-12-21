Former South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen banned from cricket for two years
Former South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen has been banned for two years after admitting attempting to cover up a match-fixing scandal. Cricket South Africa withdrew charges of match fixing against Petersen, but the 36-year-old has admitted 13 charges relating to the investigation that saw ex-Proteas player Gulam Bodi banned for 20 years.
