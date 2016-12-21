Everton boss Ronald Koeman expects Ross Barkley bounce after late goal at Hull

Everton boss Ronald Koeman hopes Ross Barkley's late equaliser in Friday night's 2-2 draw at Hull can kick-start the misfiring midfielder's season. Barkley has come in for plenty of criticism following a series of below-par performances under Koeman, but in front of watching England coach Gareth Southgate his thumping 84th-minute header was a timely reminder of his talent and salvaged a point for his side.

