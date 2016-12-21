Dele Alli at the double as Tottenham crush Southampton
Dele Alli's double spared Harry Kane's blushes as the midfielder helped Tottenham to an emphatic 4-1 win against 10-man Southampton. Kane scored one but missed a penalty at St Mary's as two goals from Alli and another from substitute Son Heung-min sealed an impressive victory for Spurs.
